Bruins to Host TD Bank Small Business Takeover at TD Garden on November 30

BOSTON – The seventh TD Bank Small Business Takeover initiative will take place during tonight's game against the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden at 7 p.m.

For the Small Business Takeover, TD Bank turns over all possible advertising "real estate" at TD Garden to a local small business for the duration of the game. This includes the 360 LED screens, dasher boards, video walls, roster card and TD Bank corporate suite in addition to digital support from Bruins social channels.

Tonight's Small Business Takeover will feature Alternative Transportation Systems, a multigenerational family business that provides client-specific transportation services tailored to each rider's individual needs, including wheelchair car, black car, shuttle and private charter options.

"Small businesses are the foundation of our local economy, and TD Bank is committed to doing all we can to help our small business customers grow and achieve their goals," said Sheryl McQuade, Regional President of New England Metro, TD Bank. "ATS has a long-standing commitment to making transportation accessible to all members of our greater New England community. Their tireless dedication to customer service and colleague development combined with their passion for giving back aligns so well to what we live each day at TD, and we are pleased to highlight them in this unique way."

TD Bank's Small Business Takeover initiative began in 2017 to promote New England small businesses on a larger scale at TD Garden during a Bruins home game. Previous participants of the initiative include Energy Shield of New Hampshire, Black Earth Composting, Day's Jewelers, The Barkery, Bay State Cruise Company and Sunbug Solar.

"The Small Business Takeover has been an incredible source of support for several local organizations," said Chris Johnson, VP, Corporate Partnerships for the Boston Bruins. "We are proud to continue this impactful collaboration with TD Bank and look forward to contributing to the success of small businesses like Alternative Transportation Systems."

