Bruins to Host Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 11

Bruins_2526ThemeNights_MilitaryAppreciation_2568x1444
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

BostonBruins.com – The Boston Bruins will honor military members, veterans and their families when they host Military Appreciation Night tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. at TD Garden.

Select Bruins players have purchased more than $15,000 in tickets for active military members and veterans to attend tonight's game.

In addition, season ticket holders have donated tickets to active military members and veterans through USO, Home Base and a variety of Military Organizations.

Fans will have the opportunity to fill out "I Salute" cards and present them during a moment of recognition during the second period. The cards will be available to fans at Loge 5, Loge 7, Loge 11, Loge 15 and Balcony 318. “I Salute” cards will also line the Bruins locker room hallway.

During tonight's game, the Bruins will recognize Command Master Chief Jacob Green as the Community All-Star. An active-duty U.S. Navy Command Master Chief, Green has served 19 years and deployed six times aboard the USS Hampton, USS Virginia and USS Annapolis. A fourth-generation Chief Petty Officer and third-generation submariner, he has earned numerous honors, including four Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals and five Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals.

The Boston Bruins Foundation will host an online auction for team-issued, autographed military jerseys. The auction will begin on Tuesday, November 11th and close on Tuesday, November 18th. Fans can text BBFJERSEYS to 76278 or visit BBFJERSEYS.givesmart.com to place a bid.

Additionally, the Bruins Foundation will host online and in-game raffles for team-issued, autographed military jerseys. The online raffle for an autographed Morgan Geekie jersey will close on Tuesday, November 18th. Fans can purchase raffle tickets beginning Tuesday, November 11th by visiting www.bruinsraffles.com. Fans in attendance can visit the Bruins Foundation table outside Loge 5/6 to purchase raffle tickets for a Tanner Jeannot jersey. The in-game raffle will run until the end of the second intermission.

The Boston Bruins Foundation 50/50 Raffle will benefit Home Base, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to healing the invisible wounds of war for Veterans of all eras, Service Members, Military Families and Families of the Fallen. Home Base provides world-class clinical care, wellness programs, education and research at no cost to participants, regardless of era of service, discharge status or geographic location.

The ProShop powered by '47 will increase its year-round 10 percent military discount to 20 percent for all service members and veterans with a valid military ID. Fans can shop military-themed merchandise including hats a­nd t-shirts, as well as limited-edition Operation Hat Trick merchandise in-person at the Hub on Causeway.

