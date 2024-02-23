Bruins to Celebrate Grand Opening of Boston Bruins Heritage Hall with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday, March 5

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins announced today that they will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for Boston Bruins Heritage Hall, a new fan experience located on level two of TD Garden, on Tuesday, March 5 beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Unveiled as part of the club’s Centennial Year initiatives, Boston Bruins Heritage Hall is a permanent, educational, interactive and immersive venue that brings the most remarkable moments of the incredible and storied Bruins franchise to life. Equipped with the latest technologies, state-of-the-art exhibits, and over 65 artifacts and pieces of memorabilia, Boston Bruins Heritage Hall provides fans of all ages with an opportunity to engage with and immerse themselves in the team’s rich 100-year history.

To create and operate Boston Bruins Heritage Hall, the Bruins have partnered with The Sports Museum, a non-profit organization housed within TD Garden that regularly provides museum tours involving a half-mile exhibit on the legends and championship legacy of Boston sports. Beginning March 6, Boston Bruins Heritage Hall will be open to the public during normal business hours of The Sports Museum as a self-guided experience concluding tours. Guests interested in experiencing Boston Bruins Heritage Hall through The Sports Museum can click HERE.

Additionally, select ticketed fans can gain access to Boston Bruins Heritage Hall on nights of Bruins home game. Fans wishing to learn more about game night access are encouraged to click HERE.

Boston Bruins Heritage Hall Facts and Figures

The entrance of Boston Bruins Heritage Hall features a wall of 1,690 pucks illustrating a “1924” design in the Fan Foyer, symbolic of the year the Boston Bruins were established as the first National Hockey League hockey team in the United States.

Inside Heritage Hall, fans will find the Alumni Theater, a space that highlights 1,055 all-time roster names and immerses viewers in the legendary history of the Bruins through a signature film on a 30-foot-wide screen.

Visitors can explore the Black & Gold gallery, an exhibit that highlights players and moments that reflect the four core values of the team: Tradition, Grit, Passion, and Heart, with the use of interactive OLED screen technology. Fans can additionally take a deep dive into the team’s most memorable moments since its inception in 1924 at The One Hundred gallery, culminated by six replica Stanley Cup® trophies by the official Stanley Cup® engraver, Louise St-Jacques.

Guests can test their competitive skills at the interactive “In the Game” table through a variety of hockey-centered activities, and at the “On the Ice” challenge, where they can practice their shooting abilities in customized interactive simulators.

Additional experiences include a “Suit Up” station, an exhibit that utilizes Augmented Reality (AR) technology to offer fans the ability to “virtually” try on their own Bruins uniform, and a replica of the renowned NESN broadcast desk where fans can “Be the Broadcaster.”

For more information about Boston Bruins Heritage Hall please visit BostonBruins.com/HeritageHall.

About the Boston Bruins Centennial

The Boston Bruins organization is the first U.S.-based NHL club, and third overall, to reach 100 years of play in 2023-24, following Toronto in 2017 and Montreal in 2009. The Boston Bruins previously announced a full slate of special events and initiatives for its Centennial celebration. From content and storytelling to celebrations with fans, community and legacy programming and an exclusive merchandise collection, the Bruins' Centennial celebration is intended to unite fans, alumni and associates, celebrate the team's rich history and lay the groundwork for the next 100 years of Bruins hockey. Further details regarding the Boston Bruins Centennial celebration can be found at BostonBruins.com/Centennial.