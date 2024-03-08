Bruins Sign Joey Abate to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Abate
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 8, that the team has signed forward Joey Abate to a one-year, two-way contract through the 2023-24 season with an NHL cap hit of $775,000.

Abate, 25, has appeared in 40 games with Providence this season, recording two goals and eight assists for 10 points. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound winger has skated in 75 career AHL games, totaling five goals and 11 assists for 16 points. The Bloomingdale, Illinois native was originally signed by Providence as a free agent in 2022.

