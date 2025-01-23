Bruins Recall Michael DiPietro

Bruins_CommsEmailHeader_RosterUpdate_2568x1444 (1)
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 23, that the team has recalled goaltender Michael DiPietro from Providence.

DiPietro, 25, has appeared in 22 games with Providence this season, recording an overall record of 14-5-3 with a 1.95 goals against average, .930 save percentage and three shutouts. He currently ranks second in the AHL in goals against average, fourth in save percentage and fourth in wins.

The 6-foot, 211-pound goaltender has played in 127 career AHL games with Providence, Abbotsford and Utica, compiling an overall recording of 72-39-11 with a 2.60 goals against average and a .913 save percentage.

The Windsor, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

