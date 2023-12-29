Bruins Recall Georgii Merkulov; Assign Patrick Brown to Providence

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 29, that the team has recalled forward Georgii Merkulov and assigned forward Patrick Brown to Providence.

Merkulov, 23, has appeared in 31 games with Providence this season, leading the team with 14 goals and 16 assists for 30 points. The 5-foot-11, 176-pound forward has skated in 106 career AHL games with Providence, totaling 39 goals and 51 assists for 90 points. The Ryazan, Russia native was originally signed by Boston as a free agent in 2022.

Brown, 31, has appeared in 10 games with Boston this season, recording one assist. The 6-foot-1, 218-pound forward has also appeared in six games with Providence this season, totaling one goal and one assist for two points. Brown has skated in 148 career NHL games with Boston, Ottawa, Philadelphia, Vegas and Carolina, recording 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan native was originally signed by Carolina as a free agent in 2014.