Bruins Recall Georgii Merkulov; Assign Patrick Brown to Providence

Bruins_RosterUpdate_1920x1080 (1)
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 29, that the team has recalled forward Georgii Merkulov and assigned forward Patrick Brown to Providence.

Merkulov, 23, has appeared in 31 games with Providence this season, leading the team with 14 goals and 16 assists for 30 points. The 5-foot-11, 176-pound forward has skated in 106 career AHL games with Providence, totaling 39 goals and 51 assists for 90 points. The Ryazan, Russia native was originally signed by Boston as a free agent in 2022.

Brown, 31, has appeared in 10 games with Boston this season, recording one assist. The 6-foot-1, 218-pound forward has also appeared in six games with Providence this season, totaling one goal and one assist for two points. Brown has skated in 148 career NHL games with Boston, Ottawa, Philadelphia, Vegas and Carolina, recording 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan native was originally signed by Carolina as a free agent in 2014.

News Feed

Merkulov Set for First Chance with Big Club

Merkulov Set for First Chance with Big Club
Boston Bruins Buffalo Sabres game recap December 27

Coyle Scores Twice as Bruins End Four-Game Skid in Buffalo
Need to Know: Bruins at Buffalo

Need to Know: Bruins at Buffalo
Boston Bruins Minnesota Wild game recap December 23

Bruins Drop Fourth Straight Heading into Christmas Break
Bruins Recall Ian Mitchell on an Emergency Basis

Bruins Recall Ian Mitchell on an Emergency Basis
Boston Bruins Winnipeg Jets game recap December 22

Bruins Lose Third Straight Game, Fourth in Five with Setback to Jets
Need to Know: Bruins at Jets

Need to Know: Bruins at Jets
Minnesota Wild Boston Bruins game recap December 19

Pastrnak Scores Twice But Bruins Fall to Wild in OT
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Wild

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Wild
Poitras Eager for Opportunity at World Juniors

Poitras Eager for Opportunity at World Juniors
Bruins Assign Matt Poitras to Team Canada for 2024 World Juniors

Bruins Assign Matt Poitras to Team Canada for 2024 World Juniors
Frederic, Wensink Share Unique Connection

Frederic, Wensink Share Unique Connection
Bruins Assign Jesper Boqvist and Ian Mitchell to Providence

Bruins Assign Jesper Boqvist and Ian Mitchell to Providence
New York Rangers Boston Bruins game recap December 16

Bruins Fall to Rangers in Overtime in Battle of East's Best
Boston Bruins New York Islanders game recap December 15

Pastrnak, Bruins Rally Past Islanders in Shootout
The Lunch Pail A.C. | Top 10 Moments from 1977-85

The Lunch Pail A.C. | Top 10 Moments from 1977-85
Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

Bruins Place McAvoy, Zacha on IR; Recall Brown, Wotherspoon
Bruins to Host Third Centennial Era Night to Honor the “Lunch Pail A.C.” (1977-85), Presented by Mass General Brigham, on December 16 

Bruins to Host Third Centennial Era Night to Honor the “Lunch Pail A.C.” (1977-85), Presented by Mass General Brigham, on December 16 