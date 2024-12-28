Bruins Recall Fabian Lysell

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 28, that the team has recalled forward Fabian Lysell from Providence.

Lysell, 21, has appeared in 26 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording five goals and 12 assists for 17 points. The 5-foot-11, 188-pound forward has skated in 136 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling 34 goals and 70 assists for 104 points. The Goteborg, Sweden native was originally selected by Boston in the first round (21st overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.