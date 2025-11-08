Bruins Recall Alex Steeves; Place Elias Lindholm on IR

BostonBruins.com – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 8, that the team has placed forward Elias Lindholm (Date of Injury: Oct. 30) on injured reserve and recalled forward Alex Steeves from Providence.

Lindholm, 30, has appeared in 13 games with Boston this season, recording four goals and five assists for nine points. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound forward has skated in 913 career NHL games, totaling 239 goals and 374 assists for 613 points. The Boden, Sweden native was originally selected by the Carolina in the first round (5th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Steeves, 25, has appeared in nine games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording three goals and five assists for eight points. The 6-foot, 199-pound forward skated in 59 games with the Toronto Marlies in 2024-25, leading the Marlies in scoring with 62 points and ranking second in the league for goals (36).

Steeves has played in 256 career AHL games, totaling 108 goals and 116 assists for 224 points. He has also appeared in 14 career NHL games, tallying three points. The Saint Paul, Minnesota native was originally signed by Toronto as a free agent in 2021.