Bruins Medical Update on Matthew Poitras

By Boston Bruins
Statement from Boston Bruins Medical Director Dr. Peter Asnis:

“Matthew Poitras underwent a successful right shoulder open stabilization (Latarjet) procedure today, February 7. The surgery was performed by Dr. Thomas Holovacs at Massachusetts General Brigham Hospital. The expected recovery time is approximately five months.”

Statement from Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney:

“Matt has been an important part of our team’s success thus far, and he will be missed. Our medical staff made the recommendation for Matt to proceed with the surgery rather than continue playing with an unstable shoulder and risking further damage. Everyone involved supported the decision as to do what was best for him at this time. Matt is just starting his Bruins career and is a key part of our future.”

