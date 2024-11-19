Bruins, David Pastrnak and 98.5 The Sports Hub to Host Fifth Annual Pucks and Paddles, Presented by Connection

The table tennis tournament, which has raised almost $435,000 since 2018, will feature appearances from current Bruins players

Pucks and Paddles Media Wall
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins and the Boston Bruins Foundation announced today that the fifth annual Pucks & Paddles event will be held on Wednesday, November 20, at 3 p.m. at the House of Blues (15 Lansdowne Street, Boston, MA.)

The tournament, which has raised over $435,000 since 2018, will feature current Bruins players, Bruins alumni, on-air talent from 98.5 The Sports Hub and Special Olympics Massachusetts athletes.

The event will feature a single-elimination tournament with Bruins players, on-air talent and winning bidders. The rounds will advance to a championship game featuring the two final teams, with the winning duo crowned the David Pastrnak & 98.5 The Sports Hub Pucks & Paddles Champions. All proceeds from the event will benefit Special Olympics Massachusetts and the Boston Bruins Foundation.

For more information or to purchase a VIP ticket package, fans can click HERE.

