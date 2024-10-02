Bruins Claim Jiri Patera off Waivers

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 2, that the team has claimed goaltender Jiri Patera off waivers from Vancouver.

Patera, 25, appeared in 25 games with the Henderson Silver Knights (AHL) during the 2023-24 season, compiling a record of 11-10-4 with a 2.99 goals against average and a .903 save percentage. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound goaltender has played in 85 career AHL games, posting an overall record of 37-40-6 with a 2.92 goals against average and a .907 save percentage. Patera has also appeared in eight career NHL games with the Vegas Golden Knights. The Prague, Czechia native was originally selected by Vegas in the sixth round (161st overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.