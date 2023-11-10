Bruins Assign Parker Wotherspoon to Providence

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 10, that the team has assigned defenseman Parker Wotherspoon to Providence.

Wotherspoon, 26, has appeared in three games with Boston this season, recording one assist. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound defenseman has skated in 15 career NHL games with the Bruins and the New York Islanders, totaling two assists. Wotherspoon has appeared in 299 career AHL games with Providence and Bridgeport Sound, recording 22 goals and 87 assists for 109 points. The Surrey, British Columbia native was originally selected by the New York Islanders in the fourth round (112th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.