New York Islanders Boston Bruins game recap November 9

Coyle Notches First Career Hat Trick, Lifts B's Past Isles
Bruins Activate Jakub Lauko; Place Morgan Geekie on IR

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Islanders

Bruins to Host Military Appreciation Night on November 9

Feeling Grateful, Lauko Returns to Practice

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Stars

Red Wings rally, end Bruins' season-opening point streak at 10

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Red Wings

Bruins top Maple Leafs in shootout, run point streak to 10

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs 

Bruins Release Commemorative Coffee-Table Style Book: "Boston Bruins: Blood, Sweat & 100 Years":

David Pastrnak Named NHL Third Star for October

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

McAvoy Suspended Four Games for Illegal Check to the Head

Bruins Introduce 'Bruins Authentics,' the Club's New OffIcial Game-Used, Team-Issued and Team Stock Memorabilia Line

Bruins rally for OT win against Panthers, point streak at 9

B's Rally for OT Win Against Panthers, Extend Point Streak to 9
Bruins Sign Danton Heinen to One-Year Contract

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers

Bruins Assign Parker Wotherspoon to Providence

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 10, that the team has assigned defenseman Parker Wotherspoon to Providence. 

Wotherspoon, 26, has appeared in three games with Boston this season, recording one assist. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound defenseman has skated in 15 career NHL games with the Bruins and the New York Islanders, totaling two assists. Wotherspoon has appeared in 299 career AHL games with Providence and Bridgeport Sound, recording 22 goals and 87 assists for 109 points. The Surrey, British Columbia native was originally selected by the New York Islanders in the fourth round (112th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.