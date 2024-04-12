Bruins Assign Mason Lohrei to Providence

Bruins_RosterUpdate_1920x1080 (1)
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, April 12, that the team has assigned defenseman Mason Lohrei to Providence.

Lohrei, 23, has appeared in 41 games with Boston this season, recording four goals and nine assists for 13 points. The 6-foot-5, 211-pound blueliner has also skated in 17 games with Providence this season, totaling one goal and 12 assists for 13 points. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native was originally selected by Boston in the second round (58th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

News Feed

Don Sweeney Named General Manager of Team Canada for 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off and Assistant General Manager for 2026 Olympic Winter Games

Bruins' Four-Game Winning Streak Snapped by Hurricanes

Boston Bruins Announce 2023-24 Season Awards

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Hurricanes

Bruins Extend Atlantic Lead, Top Panthers in Overtime

Danton Heinen Nominated for 2024 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Marchand Notches 400th Goal as Bruins Take Down Carolina

Boston Bruins Foundation Exceeds Million-Dollar Goal for “March to a Million” 50/50 Jackpot to Benefit Community Organizations 

Need to Know: Bruins at Hurricanes

Ullmark, Bruins Shut Out Predators to Extend Lead in Atlantic

Need to Know: Bruins at Predators

Bruins Sign Jaxon Nelson to One-Year Entry-Level Contract 

Jellvik, Gasseau Help Guide BC to Frozen Four

Maroon Makes Bruins Practice Debut

Swayman, Bruins Defeat Capitals in Shootout

Need to Know: Bruins at Capitals

Bruins Announce Ticket Information for the 2024 Boston Bruins Playoffs, Presented by Rapid7

Bruins Fall to Lightning in Tampa on Second End of Back-to-Back