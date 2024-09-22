Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Preseason Game vs. New York Rangers 

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins have announced the roster for their preseason game on September 22 against the New York Rangers at 5 p.m. at TD Garden. Fans can watch locally on NESN+ or listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Game Roster

Forwards: Johnny Beecher, Patrick Brown, Riley Duran, John Farinacci, Mark Kastelic, Cole Koepke, Trevor Kuntar, Vinni Lettieri, Fabian Lysell, Georgii Merkulov, Jaxon Nelson, Riley Tufte

Defensemen: Frederic Brunet, Mason Lohrei, Jordan Oesterle, Andrew Peeke, Billy Sweezey, Parker Wotherspoon

Goaltenders: Brandon Bussi, Michael DiPietro