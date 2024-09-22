Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Preseason Game vs. New York Rangers 

Bruins_MediaWall_2568x1444 (1)
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins have announced the roster for their preseason game on September 22 against the New York Rangers at 5 p.m. at TD Garden. Fans can watch locally on NESN+ or listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Game Roster

Forwards: Johnny Beecher, Patrick Brown, Riley Duran, John Farinacci, Mark Kastelic, Cole Koepke, Trevor Kuntar, Vinni Lettieri, Fabian Lysell, Georgii Merkulov, Jaxon Nelson, Riley Tufte

Defensemen: Frederic Brunet, Mason Lohrei, Jordan Oesterle, Andrew Peeke, Billy Sweezey, Parker Wotherspoon

Goaltenders: Brandon Bussi, Michael DiPietro

News Feed

Bruins Sign Kasimir Kaskisuo to Professional Tryout Agreement 

Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for 2024 Boston Bruins Training Camp, Presented by Rapid7 

Bruins Cap Off Prospects Challenge with Win Over Devils

Beasley Media Group’s 98.5 The Sports Hub Announces Ryan Johnston as New Boston Bruins Play-By-Play Announcer

Bruins Announce 2024-25 Scouting Mentorship Participants

Bruins Announce Roster, Schedule for 2024 Rookie Camp

Bruins Sign Tyler Johnson to Professional Tryout Agreement

Bruins 2024-25 National TV Broadcast Schedule Released

The Boston Bruins’ 100 Days of Hockey, Presented by Wegmans, Set to Begin August 23 with Fan Fest Tour Stop in Lewiston, Maine  

NESN Welcomes Judd Sirott As Boston Bruins Play-By-Play Announcer

Bruins Announce Game Schedule for 2024 Prospects Challenge   

Bruins Announce Schedule for 2024 Fan Fest Tour

Bruins Announce 2024-25 Diversity and Inclusion Scouting Mentorship Program 

Bruins Sign Marc McLaughlin to One-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension 

Bruins Sign Michael Callahan and Alec Regula to One-Year, Two-Way Contracts

Getting to Know: The Bruins’ 2024 Free Agency Signings 

Kastelic’s Connection to Bruins Makes Trade A Special One

Boston Bruins and Providence Bruins Announce Date for 2024 Black & Gold Game