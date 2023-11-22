News Feed

Boston Bruins Tampa Bay Lightning game recap November 20

Bruins Surrender Lead in Final Seconds, Lose to Lightning in OT
Need to Know: Bruins at Lightning

Photos: Bruins Dads Attend Morning Skate in Tampa

For 1970s Bruins, Banner Raising Was A Long Time Coming

Photos: B's Dads Arrive for Fathers Trip

1970, 1972 Bruins Reunite at TD Garden

Montreal Canadiens Boston Bruins game recap November 18

Frederic Scores Twice in Bruins' Win Over Canadiens
Bruins to Host Second Centennial Era Night in Celebration of the "Big Bad Bruins" (1960-76) on Saturday, November 18

Bruins to Host Annual TD Bank Mini 1-on-1 Tournament Finals at TD Garden

The Big Bad Bruins | Top 10 Moments from 1960-76

Photos: Military Appreciation Night Meet and Greet

Boston Bruins Buffalo Sabres game recap November 14

Pastrnak Has Three Points in Bruins Win Over Sabres
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Sabres

Boston Bruins Montreal Canadiens game recap November 11

Despite Quick Start, Bruins Fall to Montreal in Overtime 
Bruins Assign Parker Wotherspoon to Providence

New York Islanders Boston Bruins game recap November 9

Coyle Notches First Career Hat Trick, Lifts B's Past Isles
Bruins Activate Jakub Lauko; Place Morgan Geekie on IR

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Islanders

Bruins Announce Promotions for Black Friday Game, Presented by The Black Dog

The ProShop powered by '47, to host special shopping event from 8 - 10 a.m. on Black Friday

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins announced today, November 22, various promotions ahead of the team's Black Friday game against the Detroit Red Wings on November 24 at 1 p.m. at TD Garden. 

The ProShop powered by ‘47 will host a special shopping event in-store from 8-10 a.m. on Black Friday. For one hour beginning at 8 a.m., purchases will be discounted by 30 percent, followed by a 20 percent discount from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.* The event will feature music from Rock 92.9 and a raffle where fans can enter to win free Bruins tickets, signed items and more.

The first 12,000 ticketed fans to enter through the turnstiles of TD Garden will receive a hat, courtesy of The Black Dog. 

The Boston Bruins Foundation 50/50 Raffle, presented by DraftKings, will benefit Special Olympics Massachusetts, an organization that provides year-round sports training and competition for all children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Tickets can be purchased throughout the game and at BostonBruins.com/5050.

Beginning November 24, the Bruins Foundation will sell ornaments made with Plexiglass from the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park until Wednesday, December 13 at 10 p.m. Fans can text Plexi to 76278 or click here to purchase. Ornaments will also be available for purchase at the Bruins Foundation table in Loge 5/6 at every home game through December 13.

The Salvation Army, a long-time non-profit community partner of TD Garden, will be in attendance both at the event and in-game to collect donations for their Red Kettle Kickoff campaign to help provide food, shelter, and emergency assistance to local residents who are struggling with the ongoing impact of the pandemic. Donations can be made at Loge 1,7 or 15, Balcony sections 314, 316 or 325/326, or by texting KETTLE to 31333.

*Some exclusions may apply