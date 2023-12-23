Vilardi scores in 5th straight, Jets hand Bruins 3rd loss in row

Vilardi has 12 points (six goals, six assists) during the streak.

“Gabe came in and has been absolutely on fire from on the first line,” Winnipeg forward Nino Niederreiter said of Vilardi, a forward who was acquired June 27 in the trade that sent forward Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings. “They have played 200-foot hockey, and I think the whole team is knowing that if they do it, the whole team is doing it too. … [Vilardi has] been fantastic for us.”

Niederreiter had two goals and an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves for the Jets (20-9-3), who are 8-1-1 in their past 10 games. Mark Scheifele had two assists.

“Regardless of what other people think about us or [how they] measure us, we just measure ourselves against ourselves,” Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said. “Our standards. This is how we want to play. This is the Winnipeg Jets hockey team. … We believe in ourselves and that’s all that matters.”