Kesselring, Utah Hockey Club rally, top Bruins in OT

Kesselring’s goal came after Vladislav Kolyachonok tied it at 14:51 of the third period, skating in from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Nick Schmaltz and beating goalie Jeremy Swayman on the backhand.

“It feels good,” Kolyachonok said. “It’s a good team effort, a good pass, and all five guys on the ice did a great job.”

Utah coach Andre Tourigny said, “[Kolyachonok] has all the attributes, he just needs to keep growing. He’s shown greatness in every game… I think he played a really good game tonight.”

Connor Ingram made 22 saves for Utah (4-1-1), which had lost two in a row. Utah, which has gone to overtime in two straight games (5-4 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday) and in four of its past five, has won three of four games in the extra period this season.

“I think we played a really solid game on both sides of the puck,” Tourigny said. “Our four lines were rolling and were about the same.”