Bruins Fall to Maple Leafs in Road Trip Finale

“It felt incredible,” Knies said. “I felt the luck back on my side and that was a good game, a good overall effort from all of us in here. It was a good game.”

Auston Matthews scored and had two assists in his return from a six-game absence because of an upper-body injury and Mitch Marner had a goal and four assists for the Maple Leafs (25-13-2), who have won three in a row and are 4-1-0 in their past five. Joseph Woll made 27 saves.

“We knew it was going to be a tough, physical game going into it,” Matthews said. "Obviously it took 60 minutes, so happy I think with the performance tonight from everybody just staying with it and bearing down. I felt good, my linemates made it pretty easy for me tonight too. The chemistry was there. I thought we were working all three zones pretty good and finding each other in good spots.”

David Pastrnak scored twice and Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves for the Bruins (20-17-4), who have lost three in a row.

“We didn’t do a good enough job tonight,” Boston coach Joe Sacco said. “We were not hard enough in certain areas of the game tonight. Give Toronto credit, they played hard especially below the tops of the circles. We knew that going into the game that it was going to be like that and we just have to be harder to play against, especially down low.”

Jake McCabe put the Maple Leafs up 1-0 at 3:29 of the first period when he took a pass from Marner and shot over Swayman’s blocker from the left hashmarks. It was the first goal from a Maple Leafs defenseman since Chris Tanev scored on Nov. 30 in a 5-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning, ending a 16-game goal drought from Toronto defensemen. They had scored 54 consecutive goals by forwards.

“We’re not worried about scoring goals on the back end, we’re worried about winning hockey games and that’s keeping the puck out of our net,” McCabe said. “You keep the goals against down in this League and we’ve got enough guys in this room who can score. It’s nice to contribute when we do but that’s not our priority.”