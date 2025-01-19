Bruins Surrender Lead in Closing Minutes, Lose to Sens in Shootout

"Probably the greatest comeback I've ever been a part of," Ottawa goalie Leevi Merilainen said. "Such a crazy game. High emotions. Felt like a playoff game for the most part."

Jensen scored with a snap shot from the right face-off circle to cut it to 5-4 at 16:47.

"We didn't execute well enough under their pressure when they had 6-on-5," Boston coach Joe Sacco said. "We just have to be better defending that lead when it's 6-on-5. I don't know, really, what else to say. We can't give up slot chances like that. Give them credit, they were hungry, but we have to do a better job. The guys out there, we have to make sure we get the puck out of our zone."

Norris then one-timed a pass from Claude Giroux from the slot to tie the game 5-5 at 19:48.