Boston Bruins, NESN, NHL Collaborate to Air Real-Time, Animated Data Visualization, ‘Best Snow Day Ever’ on Tuesday, March 11

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins, NESN, and National Hockey League today announced a collaboration to produce “Best Snow Day Ever,” the latest animated data visualization in the NHL HOCKEYVERSE animated world, to air on March 11 at 7 p.m. locally on NESN+ and the NESN 360 app, alongside the main broadcast of the Bruins-Panthers game on NESN. “Best Snow Day Ever” will bring kids on an imaginary snow day with no school where they follow Blades, the Bruins’ mascot, on an adventure as he’s transported into a snow globe of an imaginary Boston. The story incorporates an exciting mix of STEM-focused lessons, using hockey as a vehicle to make math, physics and science concepts come together in a way that is both fun and educational. NESN reporter Adam Pellerin will lead the animated play-by-play, with former Bruin and 2011 Stanley Cup® Champion Andrew Ference providing analysis.

“The Boston Bruins are thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to work with the National Hockey League and our regional broadcast partner NESN to bring to life the first regional animated data visualization in our market,” said Andrea Mazzarelli, Bruins Vice President of Marketing. “‘Best Snow Day Ever’ is more than just bringing hockey into a fantasy environment; our program is designed to educate and engage younger audiences and families with integrated STEM lessons throughout the program, which can live on in classrooms well beyond March 11.”

“We’re constantly searching for innovative ways to bring sports to new audiences. This animated data visualization provides us the opportunity to reach kids in a fun, relevant and educational way – because while fans may not consider it, sports are all grounded in STEM – from the speed of the puck to the angle of the shot,” said Josh Jun, VP of Content for NESN. “Working with the Bruins and NHL to develop this project has been such an incredible experience and we can’t wait for young hockey fans to tune in.”

“We’re excited to collaborate with the Boston Bruins and NESN to continue engaging our fans in new and creative ways, such as teaching them important STEM concepts through this innovative effort,” said David Lehanski, NHL EVP Business Development & Innovation. “By using NHL EDGE Positional Data, ‘Best Snow Day Ever’ will thrill families and young fans while giving them another unique way to experience and connect to our great sport.”

In addition to the STEM lessons, the animated data visualization will feature appearances from Bruins players during intermissions, where they will participate in interactive segments designed to make learning even more fun. Viewers will also experience a Boston-centric narrative, showcasing local landmarks, history, and culture, all while highlighting STEM lessons that tie back to the on-ice action between the Bruins and Panthers.

“Best Snow Day Ever” is one of several NHL animated data visualizations that will be produced in association with NHL innovation partner Sony’s Beyond Sports and premiere during the 2024-25 season. This program represents a continuation of the NHL’s innovative efforts to further engage young fans and families as well as demonstrate the exciting applications of NHL technology initiatives like NHL EDGE Positional Data.

The animated program builds upon the Bruins’ and NESN’s ongoing commitment to engage with and educate kids through sports. Through the Bruins Academy, the Bruins offer youth hockey programs and free curriculum materials that integrate the sport of hockey with STEM-focused lesson plans, while NESN’s weekly show, NESN Clubhouse, gives kids a backstage look at the skills, technology and fitness necessary to be a professional athlete.

Boston Bruins corporate partners TD Bank, Rapid7 and JetBlue are supporting the initiative with integrations throughout the animated broadcast.

This marks the Bruins’ second-ever animated data visualization after appearing in the second “NHL Big City Greens Classic” national broadcast on ESPN+, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney+ in March 2024.

Fans can find their NESN+ channel by visiting nesn.com/nesn-channel-listings/ and can access NESN 360 by authenticating with their TV provider or purchasing a subscription directly. For more information visit NESN360.com.

