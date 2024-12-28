Voronkov, Monahan each score twice, Blue Jackets cruise past Bruins

Zach Werenski had four assists, Kirill Marchenko had a goal and two assists and Elvis Merzlikins made 23 saves for the Blue Jackets (15-15-6), who are 3-0-1 in the past four games.

“No one in here is really too worried about what's going on outside this dressing room,” Monahan said. “We’ve got to continue to build on the little things we do when we win games. We’re trending in the right direction, and it’s a real fun group to be a part of.”

The Blue Jackets have scored six goals in a game seven times this season, five times at home, and also scored seven goals once at Nationwide Arena, where they are 11-4-3.

“We have a lot of confidence here at home right now,” Werenski said. “We're keeping it simple. Our fans are obviously giving us a boost but we have to translate that to the road now and get some wins on the road, because we're doing our job at home and if we want to get to where we want to go, we have to win some games on the road.”

Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle each scored and Joonas Korpisalo made 27 saves for the Bruins (19-14-4), who ended a five-game point streak (4-0-1).

“We weren't winning many battles,” Coyle said. “They were quicker to the puck. They all battled us. You can't win many games when you're being outworked like that. That's embarrassing.”