Bruins Hold Off Avalanche, Start Road Trip with Win

Korpisalo was acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on June 24.

“He allows us to get our feet into the game, under us, by that great save on [Miles] Wood's breakaway early in the first two minutes,” Montgomery said of Korpisalo. “Then he just kept making big-time saves throughout the game and especially in the third.”

Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen each had a goal and two assists for the Avalanche (0-4-0), who have lost four straight to open a season for the first time since 1998-99. Nathan MacKinnon had two assists, and Alexandar Georgiev made 20 saves.

“Always, no matter how good or bad it's going, we're not going to dwell on the previous game. Whether we were really good or whether we were really bad, you have to correct it and move on,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “Build on it and move on. It's the same thing now, the loss stings. It doesn't feel any better or worse than it did after the last game. We got to find a way to get a win and try to build it from there.”