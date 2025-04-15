Morgan Geekie Receives NESN's 2025 7th Player Award 

BOSTON – NESN announced today, April 15, that Bruins forward Morgan Geekie has been named the winner of NESN's 7th Player Award, presented by Mario’s Roofing, Siding and Windows, for the 2024-25 season.

NESN's 7th Player Award was selected by fan vote online at NESN.com and presented to the Bruin who exceeded the expectations of Bruins fans during the season. The award was presented to Geekie by NESN's Chief Operating Officer Matt Volk and Judd Sirott prior to Tuesday's home game at TD Garden against the New Jersey Devils on April 15.

In addition to the 7th Player Award trophy, Geekie will receive $5,000 to donate to the charity of his choice. Geekie and his family have chosen to donate to Boston Children’s Hospital in support of their programs, medical research and care for pediatric patients.

Geekie, 26, has appeared in 76 games this season, recording career highs in goals (32), assists (24) and points (56). Among Boston skaters, the 6-foot-3, 208-pound forward ranks second in goals, points, even strength goals (28), even strength points (47) and power play goals (4). Geekie reached several milestones this year, surpassing the 30-goal and 50-point marks for the first time in his career.

The Strathclair, Manitoba native has played in 332 career NHL games with Boston, Seattle and Carolina totaling 71 goals and 87 assists for 158 points. He was originally selected by Carolina in the third round (67th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Past recipients of NESN's 7th Player Award currently on the 2024-25 Bruins roster include Pavel Zacha (2023), Jeremy Swayman (2022), Charlie McAvoy (2018) and David Pastrnak (2017, 2015).

The winner of the 7th Player Award Sweepstakes is Glenn Monteiro of Plymouth, Mass.