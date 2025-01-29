Thompson, Peterka each has hat trick, assist for Sabres in win against Bruins

Thompson’s one-timer from the top of the slot tied it 1-1 at 13:39. His shot hit 102.28 miles per hour, the second-hardest goal in the NHL this season after his 103.7 mph effort on Jan. 6 against the Washington Capitals.

“The goals are great, the response is great,” Thompson said. “I think right after a team scores, that’s the most important shift of the game. That can dictate the outcome of the game. We’ve been on the other side of it where they score and they turn it into another one and it deflates you. So we know how important those shifts are.”

He made it 2-1 Buffalo when he finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play from the bottom of the left circle at 4:43 of the second period.

Peterka’s wrist shot from the left circle beat Swayman far top corner to push it to 3-1 at 6:32.

Thompson completed his hat trick at 3:13 of the of the third period, scoring top corner short side from the top of the right circle for a 4-1 lead.

Brad Marchand narrowed it to 4-2 for Boston on the power play at 10:13 with a snap shot from the right circle. Pastrnak had the secondary assist, giving him 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) on his eight-game run.

Peterka made it 5-2 30 seconds later at 10:43 when he pushed through the Bruins’ defensemen and scored blocker side from in front.

“I saw [the defenseman] crossing over, going to ‘Tommer’, and so I just tried to go there somehow and happy it worked out,” Peterka said.

He completed his hat trick to make it 6-2 with an empty-net goal at 14:26.