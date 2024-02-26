Boston Bruins Announce 2024-25 Season Ticket Renewal Information 

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins announced today, February 26, that current Season Ticket Holders are now able to renew their Season Tickets for the 2024-25 NHL season.

Renewal pricing for the 2024-25 season gives Season Ticket Holders an average of 40% off single-game box office pricing and several other exclusive perks, while reflecting a blended price increase of 9.5% from last season. Bruins Season Ticket Holders have access to a team event that includes a meet and greet with the full roster of players and coaching staff, an exclusive annual gift and priority access to all potential home games played during the 2025 Stanley Cup® Playoffs. Also, new this year, automatic renewal makes it easier for Season Ticket Holders to lock in their tickets for the following season.

Special for the upcoming season, the Season Ticket Holder package will include tickets to the club’s Centennial Game, which is expected to be held as part of the 2024-25 regular season on Dec. 1 at TD Garden. The Centennial Game will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the franchise’s first game ever played Dec. 1, 1924.

A full list of benefits can be found by visiting bostonbruins.com/STH

“We are extremely thankful for the commitment and passion of our Bruins fans,” said Leah Leahy, Senior Vice President of Sales. “With that commitment, we are dedicated to delivering the best fan experience in the league for our Season Ticket Holders, which include exclusive perks and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to create lasting memories.”

A range of Season Ticket Holder renewal prices are as follows:

Loge Seat: $142-$215 per game

Balcony Seat: $68-$152 per game

Bruins Season Ticket Holders will receive an email today which will include renewal information for the 2024-25 NHL Season. Fans interested in learning more about Boston Bruins ticket options should visit the team website at www.bostonbruins.com.