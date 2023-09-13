News Feed

Blues to compete at Prospect Showcase

Blues to compete at Prospect Showcase
Krug sidelined with right-foot injury

Krug sidelined with right-foot injury
2023-24 Season Preview: St. Louis Blues

2023-24 Season Preview: St. Louis Blues
3 questions facing the Blues

3 questions facing the St. Louis Blues
Langenbrunner named to 2023 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class

Langenbrunner joins 2023 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class
Blues release statements regarding Kapanen

Blues release statements regarding Kapanen
Blues sign five-year broadcast extension with 101 ESPN

Blues sign five-year extension with 101 ESPN
Binnington, Thomas, Schenn, Faulk and more to appear at Blues & Brews

Binnington, Thomas, Schenn, Faulk and more to appear at Blues & Brews
5 Blues games receive new start times

5 Blues games receive new start times
Blues get 13 national TV broadcasts during 2023-24 season

Blues get 13 national TV broadcasts in 2023-24
Blues partner with Shift4 for new commerce experience

Blues partner with Shift4 for next-gen experience
Blues & Brews set for Sept. 22

Blues & Brews set for Sept. 22
Blues sign Ratcliffe to professional tryout

Blues sign Ratcliffe to professional tryout
Blues Single Game Tickets on sale now

Single-game tickets on sale now
Rivers named lead analyst for Blues on Bally Sports Midwest

Rivers named new analyst for Blues on Bally Sports
Blues unveil 2023-24 promotions and theme nights

Blues unveil 2023-24 promotions and theme nights
Blues to premiere The Anatomy of the Draft on YouTube

Watch The Anatomy of the Draft on YouTube
Blues turn to musical roots for 2023-24 season

Blues turn to musical roots for 2023-24 season

Ways to save on Blues tickets for the 2023-24 season

saad_celebration
By St. Louis Blues
Digital Release

Want to save on tickets to St. Louis Blues games?

Then we have got some deals for you!

As the 2023-24 season fast approaches, the Blues are excited to offer a wide variety of deals on tickets.

Here are just a few ways you can save:

Blues Great Saves presented by Ticketmaster

Be one of the first to hear about tickets, special offers and exclusive promotions by signing up to the Blues Great Saves text alerts. Fans will automatically be alerted when last-minute discounted tickets or other special offers before available. Learn more and sign up by clicking here.

Student Rush

Students with a valid .edu email address can sign up to receive emails from the Blues with exclusive student ticket discounts. To learn more and sign up, click here.

Military Nights presented by Boeing

As a special thank you to members of the military, the Blues offer specially-priced tickets to select games through GovX. All active, reserve and retired military can learn more by clicking here.

Sunday Fundays

Wrap up the weekend by spending the day with family and friends at a Blues game. The Blues and First Community Credit Union are offering a special discount on tickets that include four seats, plus $10 of loaded value at concession stands on each ticket! Learn more and view available games by clicking here.