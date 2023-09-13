Ways to save on Blues tickets for the 2023-24 season

Want to save on tickets to St. Louis Blues games?

Then we have got some deals for you!

As the 2023-24 season fast approaches, the Blues are excited to offer a wide variety of deals on tickets.

Here are just a few ways you can save:

Blues Great Saves presented by Ticketmaster

Be one of the first to hear about tickets, special offers and exclusive promotions by signing up to the Blues Great Saves text alerts. Fans will automatically be alerted when last-minute discounted tickets or other special offers before available. Learn more and sign up by clicking here.

Student Rush

Students with a valid .edu email address can sign up to receive emails from the Blues with exclusive student ticket discounts. To learn more and sign up, click here.

Military Nights presented by Boeing

As a special thank you to members of the military, the Blues offer specially-priced tickets to select games through GovX. All active, reserve and retired military can learn more by clicking here.

Sunday Fundays

Wrap up the weekend by spending the day with family and friends at a Blues game. The Blues and First Community Credit Union are offering a special discount on tickets that include four seats, plus $10 of loaded value at concession stands on each ticket! Learn more and view available games by clicking here.