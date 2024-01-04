Vrana recalled, Faulk placed on IR

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Jakub Vrana from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

In addition, the Blues placed defenseman Justin Faulk on injured reserve (IR) with a lower-body injury and assigned forward Nikita Alexandrov to Springfield on a conditioning assignment.

Vrana, 27, has posted eight points (four goals, four assists) during his seven-game stint with the Thunderbirds this season. The Prague, Czech Republic, native has also logged six points (two goals, four assists) in 19 appearances with the Blues. Overall, he has totaled 209 points (110 goals, 99 assists) in 365 career NHL regular-season games.

Faulk, 31, suffered his lower-body injury during the third period when the Blues hosted the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 29. The South St. Paul, Minnesota, native has tallied 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) in 35 appearances with the Blues this season.

Alexandrov, 23, has dressed in 10 games for the Blues this season. Last year, the Burgwedel, Germany, native collected 38 points (19 goals, 19 assists) in 41 games with the Thunderbirds and seven points (three goals, four assists) in 28 games with the Blues. Alexandrov was originally drafted by the Blues in the second round, (No. 62 overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.