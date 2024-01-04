Vrana recalled, Faulk placed on IR

Nikita Alexandrov has been assigned to Springfield for conditioning

vrana_skate_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Jakub Vrana from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. 

In addition, the Blues placed defenseman Justin Faulk on injured reserve (IR) with a lower-body injury and assigned forward Nikita Alexandrov to Springfield on a conditioning assignment.

Vrana, 27, has posted eight points (four goals, four assists) during his seven-game stint with the Thunderbirds this season. The Prague, Czech Republic, native has also logged six points (two goals, four assists) in 19 appearances with the Blues. Overall, he has totaled 209 points (110 goals, 99 assists) in 365 career NHL regular-season games.

Faulk, 31, suffered his lower-body injury during the third period when the Blues hosted the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 29.  The South St. Paul, Minnesota, native has tallied 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) in 35 appearances with the Blues this season.

Alexandrov, 23, has dressed in 10 games for the Blues this season.  Last year, the Burgwedel, Germany, native collected 38 points (19 goals, 19 assists) in 41 games with the Thunderbirds and seven points (three goals, four assists) in 28 games with the Blues.  Alexandrov was originally drafted by the Blues in the second round, (No. 62 overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Ellis named ECHL goaltender of the month for December

Ellis named ECHL goaltender of the month for December
Projected Lineup: Jan. 4 vs. Vancouver

Projected Lineup: Jan. 4 vs. Vancouver
Preview: Blues vs. Canucks

Preview: Blues vs. Canucks
Walker recalled from Springfield

Walker recalled from Springfield
MacEachern assigned to Springfield

MacEachern assigned to Springfield
St. Louis Blues Pittsburgh Penguins game recap December 30

Malkin has goal, assist, lifts Penguins past Blues
Photos: The Best of 2023

Photos: The Best of 2023
Kessel recalled from Springfield

Kessel recalled from Springfield
Colorado Avalanche St. Louis Blues game recap December 29

Toews scores late to lift Avalanche past Blues
Faulk sidelined with lower-body injury

Faulk sidelined with lower-body injury
Snuggerud, Stenberg score hat tricks at World Juniors

Snuggerud, Stenberg score hat tricks at World Juniors
Dallas Stars St. Louis Blues game recap December 27

Hofer makes 39 saves, Blues edge Stars for 3rd straight win
MacEachern recalled from Springfield

MacEachern recalled from Springfield
MacEachern assigned to Springfield

MacEachern assigned to Springfield
Chicago Blackhawks St. Louis Blues game recap December 23

Blues rally back with five-goal third period to beat Blackhawks
7 Blues prospects to compete at World Juniors

7 Blues prospects to compete at World Juniors
St. Louis Blues Florida Panthers game recap December 21

Buchnevich scores twice for Blues in win against Panthers
McGing assigned to Springfield

McGing assigned to Springfield