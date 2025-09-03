Blues, Verizon partner to erase $25,000 in local veteran debt for every regular-season win in 2025-26

By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

Verizon is elevating its commitment to $22 million through 2026 to abolish debt for military veterans, building on its successful joint effort with ForgiveCo. The initiative has already erased $8.79 million in debt for over 6,000 veterans throughout the Great Lakes region. In St. Louis, every Blues win during the 2025-26 regular season will erase $25,000 debt for military veterans in the St. Louis region.

This initiative targets the crushing weight of medical and financial debt—a significant burden that disproportionately affects veterans transitioning to civilian life and seeking care. By removing this obstacle, the program aims to provide a pathway to greater financial stability for those who have served the nation.

Since launching in 2024, the collaboration has delivered more than $4 million in medical debt relief to over 4,800 veterans, providing an average of more than $800 in relief per person. Alliances with prominent sports franchises, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Team Penske, Columbus Crew, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions and St. Louis Blues have been central to the program's success.

“The Blues deeply value the courage and sacrifice of our region's military veterans, whose service inspires everything we stand for as a team and a community,” said Steve Chapman, Blues Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer. “We're proud to partner with Verizon and ForgiveCo on their program that celebrates every Blues win this season by providing life-changing debt relief to local veterans most in need.”

As part of this expanded commitment, Verizon also announced a new corporate alliance with the Columbus Crew. Through this alliance, Verizon will provide an initial $500,000 in debt relief, with an additional $100,000 for every win or draw for the remainder of the 2025 season, up to another $500,000.

"When a veteran in Detroit or Cleveland sees $3,000 in medical debt disappear because of our work with the support of their favorite team––that’s not just relief, it’s restoration,” said Andy Brady, President of Verizon, Great Lakes. “These aren’t numbers on a ledger. They’re our neighbors, our colleagues, our community. And they deserve more than gratitude––they deserve action.”

"Verizon’s $22 million commitment sends a powerful message to our veterans: that their service, sacrifice and legacy will always be honored," said Erik Antico, President of ForgiveCo. "When companies lead with purpose and connect that purpose to the cultural and community impact of sports, the results are both transformative and lasting."

Verizon, recognized as a Military Friendly® company for seven consecutive years, employs thousands of veterans nationwide. The company’s commitment to the military community extends beyond debt relief, including working directly with the Department of Veterans Affairs to supply VA medical centers with critical communications and offering specialized resources for veteran-owned small businesses.

Veterans impacted by these relief efforts will be contacted directly by ForgiveCo; no application or enrollment is required. Verizon also offers special discounts for veterans and active military members on mobile and home internet plans. To learn more or check eligibility, visit verizon.com/military or a participating Verizon store.

About Verizon: Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About ForgiveCo: ForgiveCo is a public benefit corporation that partners with organizations to abolish unpayable and predatory debt as a strategy for social and economic good.

