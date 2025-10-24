Cooley has natural hat trick, Mammoth score 7 to defeat Blues

Nathan Walker made it 5-3 at 2:19 of the third period, finishing from the bottom of the right circle off an Oskar Sundqvist pass, a backhand across the slot.

Philip Broberg's wraparound at 5:43 cut the Utah lead to 5-4 and the Blues felt a comeback was in order.

St. Louis had ensuing back-to-back power plays with the chance to tie it but generated just one shot.

“I liked the way our team played after (the first period),” Montgomery said. “We built something. We improved our intensity. Our habits got better. You’re down by four goals, it’s going to be a tough task and we got it close. Unfortunately we had opportunities on the power play to tie it up. We weren’t able to do it. They got a power play, extended the lead, and that sealed the game.”

Schmaltz tipped a Mikhail Sergachev shot from the slot past Binnington on the power play at 9:51 to make it 6-4.

“The goal of Keller at the end of the second and the power-play goal in the third, every time they tried to come back, we answered,” Tourigny said. “I’m really happy about the character of the guys.”

Keller's empty-net goal at 18:20 was his 200th in the NHL and made it a 7-4 final.

“It's nice to get off on the right foot,” Cooley said. “It was a great first period. You know, the way we finished the game was obviously really good, too. So, there's a lot of key takeaways that we could take moving forward.”

NOTES: Cooley's hat trick in 4:48 was the fastest in the NHL since Joel Eriksson Ek did it in 2:18 for the Minnesota Wild on April 9, 2025. His other hat trick came March 28, 2024 in an 8-4 win against the Nashville Predators. … Keller extended his point streak to four games (four goals, seven assists). … Schmaltz has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in a five-game point streak. … Guenther has five points (two goals, three assists) in a three-game point streak. … Buchnevich played in his 600th NHL game. … St. Louis forward Robert Thomas had an assist for his 400th NHL point (102 goals, 298 assists) in his 473rd game, making him the second fastest player in franchise history to reach 400 points for the Blues after Bernie Federko (371 games). … Sundqvist played 11:13 and had two assists in his first game of the season after missing the first six with a lower-body injury. … St. Louis forward Jordan Kyrou had an assist to extend his point streak to five games (one goal, four assists). ... The Mammoth became the first team with five-plus players with at least three points in the same game since the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 7, 2022.