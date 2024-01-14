Tucker assigned to Springfield for conditioning

tucker_tyler_skate

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned defenseman Tyler Tucker to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, on a conditioning assignment.

Tucker, 23, has dressed in 15 games for the Blues this season, posting two points (one goal, one assist) and 22 penalty minutes. 

Last season, the Thunder Bay, Ontario, native appeared in 41 games for the Thunderbirds, tallying 21 points (three goals, 18 assists) and 79 penalty minutes. Tucker was originally drafted by the Blues in the seventh round, 200thoverall, of the 2018 NHL Draft.

