Tickets for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on sale March 21

Single game tickets for the potential first three rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

Fans can sign up to receive Blues email communications now to get early access to purchase single game playoff tickets on Thursday, March 20.

Thanks to a strong record since the 4 Nations Face-Off break in February, the Blues have climbed back into the playoff picture as the 2024-25 regular season enters its final stretch.

If the Blues clinch a spot in the playoffs, their opponent and a complete first-round schedule will be available after the completion of the regular season.