Oskar Sundqvist left Monday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights with a lower-body injury in the second period and did not return.

Sundqvist was hit in the corner in the offensive zone with 10:10 left on the clock in the second period. He was helped off the ice by his teammates and Head Athletic Trainer Ray Barile.

Sundqvist has played in 70 games this season, recording six goals and 15 assists.