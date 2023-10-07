ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong has released the following statement on the passing of Wendy Pleau, the wife of former Blues GM Larry Pleau.

“The Blues organization is deeply saddened to learn of Wendy’s passing. Her smile, warm soul and positivity were unmistakable and made a lasting impression on everyone in her life. Wendy’s fight and determination inspired us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with Larry, their son Steve, daughter Shannon and their five grandchildren during this time.”