Blues, Blackhawks meet Saturday in preseason finale

Binnington earns 25-save shutout in preseason win

2024 Blues Hall of Fame class to be revealed Oct. 19

Start time adjusted for Jan. 6 game at Carolina 

Blues add Post Holdings to local partnership roster

Home Opener Rally set for Oct. 14 at Union Station

Blues announce major partnership expansion with First Community Credit Union

ACHA National Championship returns to St. Louis in 2025, 2027, 2028

Blues assign 4 players to Thunderbirds

Blues assign 4 players to Springfield

Gaudette assigned to Springfield

Blues trim 14 players from training camp roster

3 players assigned to junior teams

Steve's Hot Dogs to open at Enterprise Center

Behind the Scenes: 2023-24 Open Video

Fake owl found outside Blues practice rink

Blues begin first training camp practices

Blues begin training camp with Content Day

Statement on the passing of Wendy Pleau

By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong has released the following statement on the passing of Wendy Pleau, the wife of former Blues GM Larry Pleau.

“The Blues organization is deeply saddened to learn of Wendy’s passing. Her smile, warm soul and positivity were unmistakable and made a lasting impression on everyone in her life. Wendy’s fight and determination inspired us all.  Our thoughts and prayers are with Larry, their son Steve, daughter Shannon and their five grandchildren during this time.”

