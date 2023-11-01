News Feed

Gaudette named AHL Player of the Month

Projected Lineup: Nov. 1 at Colorado

Preview: Blues at Avalanche

Blues prospects embark on new seasons

Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues

Hofer makes 27 saves, earns first NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames

Hofer becomes 3rd-youngest to record shutout for Blues

Bouwmeester surprises Blues at morning skate in Calgary

Edwardsville Tigers Hockey Club Partners With Blues for Kids for Hockey Fights Cancer Challenge

Jets score twice in 18 seconds, hold off Blues

Armstrong reaches 1,000 games milestone with Blues

Saad scores twice in Blues win against Penguins

Coyotes score 3 on power play in win against Blues

Blues name 2024 Hall of Fame class

Blues present Jofa Tkachuk helmet to player of the game

Dvorsky re-assigned to OHL's Sudbury Wolves

Blues defeat Kraken in shootout for 1st win

Buchnevich sustains upper-body injury

Stastny retires after 17-year NHL career

Paul Stastny played 267 games with the St. Louis Blues from 2014-18

By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

Former St. Louis Blues forward Paul Stastny has called it a career.

The 37-year-old St. Louis native announced his retirement in a story in The Athletic, saying the decision was made this fall.

Stastny played in 267 games with the Blues over four seasons from 2014-18. While wearing the Blue Note, he recorded 56 goals and 119 assists (175 points). His brother, Yan, and his Hall of Fame father, Peter, also suited up for the Blues in their NHL careers.

Overall, Stastny put together a 17-year NHL career that also included stops in Colorado, Winnipeg, Vegas and Carolina.

In 1,145 career games, Stastny recorded 293 goals and 529 assists (822 points).