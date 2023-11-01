Stastny retires after 17-year NHL career

Former St. Louis Blues forward Paul Stastny has called it a career.

The 37-year-old St. Louis native announced his retirement in a story in The Athletic, saying the decision was made this fall.

Stastny played in 267 games with the Blues over four seasons from 2014-18. While wearing the Blue Note, he recorded 56 goals and 119 assists (175 points). His brother, Yan, and his Hall of Fame father, Peter, also suited up for the Blues in their NHL careers.

Overall, Stastny put together a 17-year NHL career that also included stops in Colorado, Winnipeg, Vegas and Carolina.

In 1,145 career games, Stastny recorded 293 goals and 529 assists (822 points).