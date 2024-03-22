Kyrou has 3 points in Blues win against Senators 

“I was really happy with Jordan’s game,” St. Louis coach Drew Bannister said. “I mean, that's the way he has to play if we're going to move forward. Like, we need him at his best, and I thought tonight he was real good again, so that's a positive thing because I know he's been struggling a little bit with his confidence in his game. It was nice to see that he was back to his old self here tonight.”

Jake Neighbours scored twice, Brandon Saad had a goal and an assist, and Joel Hofer made 37 saves for the Blues (37-30-3), who are 5-1-0 in their past six games. St. Louis moved within two points of the Vegas Golden Knights for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

“It was a pretty special performance by [Hofer],” Saad said. “I mean, not our best job, but it was good to find a way to get it done, and Hofer was obviously unbelievable tonight.

“You could see he was feeling it. It's nice that we got a couple and chipped in there, but he made some huge saves. We could have been down by a few goals after the first, so anytime a goalie is playing like that it gives you confidence.”