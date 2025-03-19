Kyrou scores twice, lifts Blues past Predators

Kyrou has eight points (five goals, three assists) during a three-game winning streak.

“I think our top two lines are scoring a lot now,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “So, they’re both leading us that way like you need to to have success that we’re having. And our other two lines are relishing their roles and playing really good hockey and chipping in offensively as well.”

Dylan Holloway had three assists, and Jake Neighbours and Justin Faulk each had a goal and an assist for the Blues (34-28-7), who are 10-2-2 in their past 14 and hold the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. Joel Hofer made 22 saves.

“I’ve got to give all the credit to the guys,” Hofer said. “We’re playing great hockey. It’s a lot of fun. We’ve got a lot of swag, and we’ve got to keep this going. We’re building something here. It’s a lot of fun.”

Brady Skjei scored for the Predators (25-34-8), who have lost three consecutive games (0-2-1). Juuse Saros made 18 saves.

“We just consistently can’t do certain things night after night,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. “It’s almost like it’s not much fun and we don’t want to do it. We gave them free offense.”

Faulk gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 6:04 of the first period with a one timer from the left point on the power play.

“He’s confident,” Montgomery said. “He’s really strong on pucks on both ends of the ice, and he’s just keeping pucks alive in the offensive zone. Defensively, he’s winning 1-on-1, 1-on-2 battles and moving pucks north for us.”