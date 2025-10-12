Neighbours, Blues rebound in win against Flames

Robert Thomas had a goal and an assist, and Pius Suter scored for the Blues (1-1-0), who bounced back from a 5-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild in their season opener on Thursday. Joel Hofer made 27 saves.

"The boys battled hard," Hofer said. "It was a greasy road win. After our last game, we didn't like how we played, so it was a huge bounce-back for us. Hopefully, we can keep this momentum going."

Matt Coronato scored twice for the Flames (1-2-0). Dustin Wolf made 24 saves.

"Similar to Vancouver (5-1 loss to the Canucks on Thursday), I liked our first couple periods," Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. "I thought there was a lot of good things there. We didn't finish our chances when we needed to earlier in the game and I think that because of that, they were able to hang around."

Coronato gave the Flames a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 14:49 of the first period when his shot from the left of the net deflected off Blues defenseman Tyler Tucker and past Hofer.

"Matt's our shooter," Huska said. "I thought he was good. That was the Matt that we're used to seeing. He was around the puck a lot tonight, so we need that."

Neighbours tied the game 1-1 at 12:41 of the second period after he took a pass from Thomas and backhanded the puck under Wolf's legs.