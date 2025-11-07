Hofer makes 28 saves, Blues shut out Sabres

Hofer, who earned his third career shutout, started after stopping 15 of 17 shots in relief of Jordan Binnington in a 6-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

“Especially after last night, it tells a lot about our group, the character we have,” Hofer said. “After last night it was tough but bounced back and got a good win.”

Mathieu Joseph had a goal and two assists, and Justin Faulk had a goal and an assist for the Blues (5-8-2), who won for only the second time in their past 10 games.

St. Louis scratched Jordan Kyrou. The forward is tied for second on the team with eight points (four goals, four assists) in 14 games.

“There were several people we weren’t happy with the effort last night,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “It didn’t matter the role; there was a lot of guys that didn’t play up to their role or responsibilities on the team. And the players we ended up going with we thought gave us the best opportunity to win tonight.”