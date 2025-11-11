Blues and Lyft announce nonexclusive rideshare partnership

New users can use code GOBLUES / STIFELTHEATRE for 50% off their first two rides; Team also unveils new dedicated rideshare zone outside Enterprise Center

Tribrand_Lyft_LogoLock
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis, MO - The St. Louis Blues and Lyft today announced a new, multi-year partnership designating Lyft as a proud rideshare partner of the Blues, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre. The collaboration will focus on providing fans with safe, convenient and reliable transportation options for Blues home games and all events at Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre.

Key elements of the partnership include:

  • Designated Pick-up and Drop-off Zone: A clearly marked and easily accessible dedicated rideshare zone directly outside Enterprise Center.
  • Exclusive Fan Promotions: In-app offers and special promotions for Blues fans using Lyft to attend games and other events.
  • Enhanced Game-Day Experience: A focus on improved traffic flow around the arena to optimize the fan experience.

“We are thrilled to team up with Lyft to provide Blues fans and all our guests with a more smooth and safe game-day rideshare experience at our venues,” said Todd Mitchell, Blues Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre. “This partnership addresses a key element of the fan journey, ensuring that coming to and from Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre is as easy and stress-free as possible.”

This partnership is designed to enhance the fan experience by offering seamless rideshare pick-up and drop-off from a newly created dedicated rideshare location immediately outside Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre along 14th Street between Clark Avenue and Market Street. The program will feature branded in-app promotions, including exclusive discounts and benefits for fans traveling to and from games using the Lyft platform, along with new directional signage inside and outside directing fans to the Ford Entrance to Enterprise Center and to 14th Street to use rideshare.

The new partnership will especially help to elevate the overall game-day atmosphere at Enterprise Center by providing an integrated and efficient transportation solution for the thousands of fans attending events at the venue throughout the season. While the new rideshare zone is sponsored by Lyft, it is not exclusive to them. Guest pick-ups for partner shuttles will continue to take place north of Market Street and south of Clark Avenue as in previous years.

“Lyft is committed to being a reliable partner to communities, and we are proud to join forces with the St. Louis Blues and their fans,” said Chase Smith, Senior Manager, Venue Partnerships, Lyft. “Our shared commitment to the St. Louis area and to delivering a best-in-class experience for fans makes this a perfect fit. We are excited to help Blues fans get to and from the action safely.”

Location

The rideshare zone is located on the north end of 14th Street between Market St and Clark Ave. (38.62756, -90.20137)

  • Sponsored by Lyft but not exclusive. Lyft, Uber, Taxis, and partner shuttles can drop off guests in the zone.
  • Lyft, Uber, and Taxis can pick up guests in the zone, but partner shuttles will continue to pick-up their guests on 14th Street south and north of the closed zone as in previous years
map-lyft

Drop-Off Instructions

  • Timing & Access: The rideshare zone will be set up and ready to accept drop-offs at the scheduled door time for events. Access to the zone is ONLY via Market St.
    • Drop Location: Drivers should use the curbside lane near Stifel Theatre to drop-off guests.
    • Exit: After drop-off, drivers will loop left and exit northbound on 14th Street at Market Street.

Pick-Up Instructions

  • Entry Timing: Drivers may enter the pick-up zone no earlier than 10 minutes before a scheduled ride.
    • Proof Required: Drivers must show proof of a confirmed ride to enter the zone.
    • Zone Capacity: If the pick-up area is full or the driver does not have a confirmed ride, they will be directed to the overflow zone:
      • Located on Market Street (curb lane) in front of Stifel Theatre, between 14th and 15th Streets.
    • Traffic Safety: At no time should drivers wait in locations that block traffic or create safety concerns.

For Stifel Theatre only events, the drop-off zone will also be the pick-up the zone. We will not close north bound 14th street traffic and drivers can exit 14th street southbound.

