Schenn ranks second in Blues history in overtime goals

schenn_celebration
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

With his seventh overtime game-winner as a Blue on Sunday against Los Angeles, Brayden Schenn tied Blues Hall of Famer Pavol Demitra for the second-most overtime goals in franchise history.

It was Schenn’s second overtime winner in the last three games, which has helped the Blues extend their season-long winning streak to five and catapulted them into a Wild Card spot for the first time since Dec. 14.

With seven overtime goals each, Schenn and Demitra trail only former Blue Vladimir Tarasenko, who has 10.

LAK@STL: Schenn scores goal against Los Angeles Kings

News Feed

Blues assign Gaudette to Springfield

MacEachern to undergo season-ending surgery on shoulder

Blues, Stifel upgrade Carr Lane VPA Middle School tech lab

Perunovich sustains lower-body injury

Schenn scores in OT, Blues defeat Kings to extend winning streak to 5

Blues recall Tucker from Springfield

Buchnevich, Blues rally to defeat Kraken in OT for 4th straight win

Schenn scores in OT, Blues defeat Canucks for 3rd straight win

Saad scores late in 3rd, Blues rally past Flames

Binnington makes 18 saves, Blues shut out Capitals

Blues Hall of Fame inductees to drop puck Jan. 20

Oshie hat trick sparks Capitals to win against Blues

Kapanen placed on IR, Gaudette recalled

Blues, BJC HealthCare and Washington University Orthopedics Announce Sponsorship Extension

Alexandrov recalled from conditioning assignment

Tippett, Flyers defeat Blues for 4th straight win

17th annual Blues Blood Drive set for Jan. 17

Tucker assigned to Springfield for conditioning