Schenn ranks second in Blues history in overtime goals

With his seventh overtime game-winner as a Blue on Sunday against Los Angeles, Brayden Schenn tied Blues Hall of Famer Pavol Demitra for the second-most overtime goals in franchise history.

It was Schenn’s second overtime winner in the last three games, which has helped the Blues extend their season-long winning streak to five and catapulted them into a Wild Card spot for the first time since Dec. 14.

With seven overtime goals each, Schenn and Demitra trail only former Blue Vladimir Tarasenko, who has 10.