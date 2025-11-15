Projected Lineup: Nov. 15 vs. Vegas

With back-to-back games, the St. Louis Blues held an optional morning skate ahead of Saturday’s 7 p.m. matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights (FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery said Joel Hofer would start in goal, and that Nick Bjugstad and Tyler Tucker would return to the lineup, replacing Mathieu Joseph and Hunter Skinner, respectively.

Because of the optional skate, we’re uncertain of exactly the forward lines and defense pairs might look like, and Montgomery said he hadn't finalized his lines yet.

Below is a projected lineup based on Friday's game vs. Philadelphia, along with Montgomery's personnel changes for Saturday's game. If changes are available in pregame warmups, those will be updated here.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jimmy Snuggerud

Dylan Holloway - Dalibor Dvorsky - Jordan Kyrou

Brayden Schenn - Pius Suter - Nick Bjugstad

Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Nathan Walker

Defense

Philip Broberg - Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler - Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker - Matthew Kessel

Goalie

Joel Hofer