Projected Lineup: Nov. 15 vs. Vegas

hofer_projected_vegas
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

With back-to-back games, the St. Louis Blues held an optional morning skate ahead of Saturday’s 7 p.m. matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights (FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery said Joel Hofer would start in goal, and that Nick Bjugstad and Tyler Tucker would return to the lineup, replacing Mathieu Joseph and Hunter Skinner, respectively.

Because of the optional skate, we’re uncertain of exactly the forward lines and defense pairs might look like, and Montgomery said he hadn't finalized his lines yet.

Below is a projected lineup based on Friday's game vs. Philadelphia, along with Montgomery's personnel changes for Saturday's game. If changes are available in pregame warmups, those will be updated here.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jimmy Snuggerud
Dylan Holloway - Dalibor Dvorsky - Jordan Kyrou
Brayden Schenn - Pius Suter - Nick Bjugstad
Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Nathan Walker

Defense

Philip Broberg - Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler - Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker - Matthew Kessel

Goalie

Joel Hofer

