Preview: Blues vs. Golden Knights

THE OPPONENT

The Vegas Golden Knights come into this season once again looking like a tough draw for any opponent. Known for their depth, structure and playoff-tested core, Vegas continues to play a heavy, disciplined style that makes them difficult to break through. With steady goaltending and a roster that doesn’t rely on just one star to carry the load, the Golden Knights remain a team that offers high-level competition.

The Blues and Golden Knights meet for the first of three meetings this season. After going 1-2-0 against them last year, the Blues will look to reset the series and build on what has been a tightly-contested matchup in recent years. St. Louis is 2-3-1 in its last six games and 5-5-2 in its last 12 against Vegas, while holding a 6-6-2 home record against the Golden Knights since their inaugural season. Pavel Buchnevich (2g, 3a) and Jordan Kyrou (1g, 4a) paced the Blues in last year’s series with five points each—two players who will again be key in this season’s meetings.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 14 vs. VGK, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

Jan. 2 vs. VGK, 3 p.m. CT | Tickets

Jan. 10 at VGK, 9 p.m. CT