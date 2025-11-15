Preview: Blues vs. Golden Knights

Thomas_Preview
By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

The Blues grabbed a point on Saturday night and will look to add two more as they roll into the second half of the back-to-back. The group will look to build on the strong stretches from Friday's game before heading on the road. Despite the shootout setback, the mood stays upbeat—there’s momentum to capture, confidence to carry forward and plenty of hockey ahead on this busy stretch.

🕒 When: Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
🎟️ Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 6-8-3
  • Power Play: 24.4 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 70.5 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.76 / 3.76
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 26.2 / 27.2
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 50.2
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
  • Record: 7-4-5
  • PP: 20.7 percent
  • PK: 77.8 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 3.19 / 3.00
  • Shots for / against per game: 29.6 / 25.4
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 54.3

STL@VGK: Fowler scores PPG

THE OPPONENT

The Vegas Golden Knights come into this season once again looking like a tough draw for any opponent. Known for their depth, structure and playoff-tested core, Vegas continues to play a heavy, disciplined style that makes them difficult to break through. With steady goaltending and a roster that doesn’t rely on just one star to carry the load, the Golden Knights remain a team that offers high-level competition.

The Blues and Golden Knights meet for the first of three meetings this season. After going 1-2-0 against them last year, the Blues will look to reset the series and build on what has been a tightly-contested matchup in recent years. St. Louis is 2-3-1 in its last six games and 5-5-2 in its last 12 against Vegas, while holding a 6-6-2 home record against the Golden Knights since their inaugural season. Pavel Buchnevich (2g, 3a) and Jordan Kyrou (1g, 4a) paced the Blues in last year’s series with five points each—two players who will again be key in this season’s meetings.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 14 vs. VGK, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

Jan. 2 vs. VGK, 3 p.m. CT | Tickets

Jan. 10 at VGK, 9 p.m. CT

PHI@STL: Thomas scores on a one-timer

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Robert Thomas continues to be a steady force for the Blues, adding two more points in Friday's game to keep his momentum rolling. With nine points through 13 games (2g, 7a), Thomas remains a reliable playmaker who drives the offense with his vision and poise. His ability to control pace, win tight battles and create opportunities for his linemates has made him a consistent difference-maker early in the season.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

A familiar face returns to the spotlight as former Blue Ivan Barbashev continues to make an impact this season. The versatile forward is off to a hot start, posting 16 points through his first 16 games (7g, 9a). Known for his blend of grit, speed and finishing touch, Barbashev has carried that same competitive edge throughout his time in Vegas.

BLUE NOTES

  • With an assist on Friday night against Philadelphia, Cam Fowler became the 13th active defenseman in the NHL to reach 500 career points.
  • Brayden Schenn is nine points shy of reaching 700 for his career.

UPCOMING GAMES

  • Nov. 18 - Blues at Maple Leafs
  • Nov. 20 - Blues at Flyers
  • Nov. 22 - Blues at Islanders

Related Content

Projected Lineup: Nov. 15 vs. Vegas

News Feed

Projected Lineup: Nov. 15 vs. Vegas

Zegras has 3 points, helps Flyers rally past Blues for shootout win

Blues to host Pucks for Autism on Nov. 15

Binnington named MAC's Sports Personality of the Year

Binnington makes 38 saves, Blues edge Flames

Binnington sets record for games played by a Blues goalie

Celebrate Louie's birthday and give back with the Blues Toy Drive

Blues and Lyft announce nonexclusive rideshare partnership

Skinner recalled from Springfield

Wright scores in OT, Kraken rally to defeat Blues

Blues honor service members at Salute to Military Night on Nov. 11

Hofer makes 28 saves, Blues shut out Sabres

Ovechkin scores 900th goal, Capitals score 6 in win over Blues

Lucic joins Springfield on professional tryout

McDavid reaches 1,100 NHL points in Oilers loss to Blues

Blues acquire Rosen in trade with Capitals

Greaves helps Blue Jackets defeat Blues for 4th win in row

Sherwood scores hat trick for Canucks in shootout win against Blues