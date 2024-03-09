Projected Lineup: March 9 at NY Rangers

By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

With the Trade Deadline behind them and nobody on the move, Blues Interim Head Coach Drew Bannister said without that distraction lingering, it's time to get to work.

"We can move on from the deadline here, everybody should be more comfortable," he said. "I think for any room, it becomes a distraction so it’s something that we can now move on from and it shouldn’t be on our minds. Less excuses in the locker room to play better hockey and move forward as a team. We’ve said this before, we believe in this group in the room. We believe we can win and put ourselves in a position to get to the playoffs, but we’ve got to get to work here tonight."

Bannister said he was making just one lineup change - moving Sammy Blais in for Nathan Walker on the fourth line.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Jake Neighbours
Zack Bolduc - Kevin Hayes - Kasperi Kapanen
Sammy Blais - Oskar Sundqvist - Alexey Toropchenko

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella - Scott Perunovich

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

