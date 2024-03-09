Projected Lineup: March 9 at NY Rangers

With the Trade Deadline behind them and nobody on the move, Blues Interim Head Coach Drew Bannister said without that distraction lingering, it's time to get to work.

"We can move on from the deadline here, everybody should be more comfortable," he said. "I think for any room, it becomes a distraction so it’s something that we can now move on from and it shouldn’t be on our minds. Less excuses in the locker room to play better hockey and move forward as a team. We’ve said this before, we believe in this group in the room. We believe we can win and put ourselves in a position to get to the playoffs, but we’ve got to get to work here tonight."

Bannister said he was making just one lineup change - moving Sammy Blais in for Nathan Walker on the fourth line.