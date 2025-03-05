Projected Lineup: March 5 at Los Angeles

By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

No lineup changes are expected Wednesday as the St. Louis Blues continue their road trip out West.

Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery is keeping his forward lines and defense pairs entirely the same as his team has a chance to climb to within one point of a Wild Card spot. To do that, they just need to grab two points against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night (9:30 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

"Familiarity breeds comfort, it also breeds the preparation and language you use together on a line and a D-pairing," Montgomery said about keeping his lines the same once again. "We expect us to be good again tonight... It's why we're sticking with the same lineup again tonight."

The Blues are 3-1-0 in their last four games, while the Kings are 0-3-1.

"There's way more energy in our group since we've came back from the break," Montgomery said. "This is every day that there's energy, and I think guys are just excited to be at the rink. They're excited to play."

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jake Neighbours - Robert Thomas - Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph - Oskar Sundqvist - Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko - Radek Faksa - Nathan Walker

Defense

Cam Fowler - Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter - Nick Leddy

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

