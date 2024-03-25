Projected Lineup: March 25 vs. Vegas

blues_celebration_lineup
By Kayla Kamil
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues return to Enterprise Center on Monday after collecting all four possible points on the road against Ottawa and Minnesota over the weekend. The Blues will look for their third straight win Monday as they host the Vegas Golden Knights (7 p.m. CT, Bally Sports, 101 ESPN), an important matchup in the chase for the final Western Conference Wild Card spot.
 
With the Blues sitting just four points behind Vegas, who currently occupy the last Wild Card spot with a game in hand, Head Coach Drew Bannister could keep the lineup similar, although he didn't deny that using 11 forwards and seven defenseman would be possible. 

Sammy Blais was skating on the fourth line during the morning skate Monday and could re-enter the lineup if Bannister chooses to use 12 forwards and six defensemen.
  
Jordan Binnington is expected to start in net for the Blues. 
 
“I think it’s an exciting day for the guys, we’re playing meaningful hockey, so this is where we want to be,” Bannister said.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Brayden Schenn - Robert Thomas - Jake Neighbours 
Brandon Saad - Pavel Buchnevich - Jordan Kyrou 
Alexey Toropchenko - Kevin Hayes - Kasperi Kapanen 
Sammy Blais - Oskar Sundqvist - Nathan Walker

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko 
Torey Krug - Matthew Kessel 
Scott Perunovich - Justin Faulk
 
Goalie

Jordan Binnington

