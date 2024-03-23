Projected Lineup: March 23 at Minnesota

The St. Louis Blues started off their road trip on the right note, collecting a 5-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night. Now the team will look to keep that momentum rolling as they head to Minnesota for an important division matchup with the Wild (1 p.m. CT, Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Interim Head Coach Drew Bannister looks to be making at least one tweak to his lineup for the Saturday matinee. Forward Oskar Sundqvist, who was held out of the lineup on Thursday, will be back in.

"Obviously a player like [Sundqvist] wants to be in the lineup every night, but we thought giving him a rest here and getting him ready for [Saturday] and moving forward against Vegas is the best thing for him and the team," Bannister said.

There are some question marks on defense for the Blues. Torey Krug, who is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, is a gameday decision.

"Right now I'd say he's a player for us, but we'll wait and see how he is in the morning," Bannister said following Friday's practice at TRIA Rink. If Krug can't go, it is likely Marco Scandella would remain in his place.

Jordan Binnington is expected to get the start in goal.