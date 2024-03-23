Projected Lineup: March 23 at Minnesota

GettyImages-2071502373
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues started off their road trip on the right note, collecting a 5-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night. Now the team will look to keep that momentum rolling as they head to Minnesota for an important division matchup with the Wild (1 p.m. CT, Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Interim Head Coach Drew Bannister looks to be making at least one tweak to his lineup for the Saturday matinee. Forward Oskar Sundqvist, who was held out of the lineup on Thursday, will be back in. 

"Obviously a player like [Sundqvist] wants to be in the lineup every night, but we thought giving him a rest here and getting him ready for [Saturday] and moving forward against Vegas is the best thing for him and the team," Bannister said.

There are some question marks on defense for the Blues. Torey Krug, who is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, is a gameday decision.

"Right now I'd say he's a player for us, but we'll wait and see how he is in the morning," Bannister said following Friday's practice at TRIA Rink. If Krug can't go, it is likely Marco Scandella would remain in his place. 

Jordan Binnington is expected to get the start in goal.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Brayden Schenn - Robert Thomas - Jake Neighbours
Brandon Saad - Pavel Buchnevich - Jordan Kyrou
Zack Bolduc - Kevin Hayes - Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Nathan Walker

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Marco Scandella - Justin Faulk
Scott Perunovich - Matthew Kessel
*Torey Krug (gameday decision)

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

Related Content

Preview: Blues vs. Wild

News Feed

Preview: Blues at Wild

Leddy reflects on hockey career as he reaches 1,000 NHL games

Blues superfan Anderson wins youth hockey title 5 years after Cup

Kyrou has 3 points in Blues win against Senators 

Lindstein agrees to 3-year entry-level contract

Rantanen gets hat trick, Avalanche defeat Blues for 7th straight win

Dvorsky records 40-goal season in OHL

Blues to host Women in Sports panel on March 30 at Enterprise Center

Blues score 3 in 3rd, top Ducks for 4th straight win

Kyrou helps Blues edge Wild in shootout

Armstrong named Hockey Canada GM for 2026 Winter Olympics

Binnington makes 40 saves, Blues defeat Kings

Kessel signs two-year contract extension

Dean's story continues with first NHL call-up

Kapanen has 3 points for Blues in win against Bruins

Blues recall Dean from Springfield

Blues recall Kessel from Springfield

Shesterkin makes 26 saves, Rangers shut out Blues