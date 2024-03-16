Projected Lineup: March 16 vs. Minnesota

binnington_skate
By Kayla Kamil
St. Louis Blues

Following a 3-1 win over the LA Kings in the Blues' first game at Enterprise Center since March 2, Head Coach Drew Bannister is expected to keep the lines the same for Saturday's home matchup against the Minnesota Wild (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

The Blues currently sit just two points behind Minnesota in the Western Conference Wild Card standings with one game in hand on the Wild.

Goaltender Jordan Binnington, coming off an impressive 40 saves Wednesday night, is expected to start in goal against the Wild.

“We believe we’ve got one of the best goalies in the League [in Binnington]," said Robert Thomas. "We’ve always relied on our goalies to play well and they’ve been a huge part of our success, so I’m not too surprised.”

Since Jan. 4, Binnington has posted a 12-7-2 record, with a 2.35 goals-against average, a .928 save-percentage, and two shutouts. In addition, he currently ranks sixth in the NHL in home wins with 15.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Brayden Schenn - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Zack Bolduc - Pavel Buchnevich - Jake Neighbours
Brandon Saad - Kevin Hayes - Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Nathan Walker

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Matthew Kessel
Scott Perunovich - Justin Faulk

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

Related Content

Preview: Blues vs. Wild

News Feed

Preview: Blues vs. Wild

Armstrong named Hockey Canada GM for 2026 Winter Olympics

Binnington makes 40 saves, Blues defeat Kings

Kessel signs two-year contract extension

Dean's story continues with first NHL call-up

Kapanen has 3 points for Blues in win against Bruins

Blues recall Dean from Springfield

Blues recall Kessel from Springfield

Shesterkin makes 26 saves, Rangers shut out Blues

Blues stand pat at 2024 Trade Deadline

Meier scores hat trick, helps Devils defeat Blues for 1st win under Green

Sundqvist signs two-year extension with Blues

Trade Deadline decisions loom for Armstrong

Islanders storm past Blues, win 4th in row

Binnington makes 40 saves, Blues defeat Flyers in shootout

Armstrong becomes 11th general manager to reach 800 wins

Blue Note Cup crowns 2024 champions

ACHA National Championships set for March 7-17