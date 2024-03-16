Projected Lineup: March 16 vs. Minnesota

Following a 3-1 win over the LA Kings in the Blues' first game at Enterprise Center since March 2, Head Coach Drew Bannister is expected to keep the lines the same for Saturday's home matchup against the Minnesota Wild (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

The Blues currently sit just two points behind Minnesota in the Western Conference Wild Card standings with one game in hand on the Wild.

Goaltender Jordan Binnington, coming off an impressive 40 saves Wednesday night, is expected to start in goal against the Wild.

“We believe we’ve got one of the best goalies in the League [in Binnington]," said Robert Thomas. "We’ve always relied on our goalies to play well and they’ve been a huge part of our success, so I’m not too surprised.”

Since Jan. 4, Binnington has posted a 12-7-2 record, with a 2.35 goals-against average, a .928 save-percentage, and two shutouts. In addition, he currently ranks sixth in the NHL in home wins with 15.