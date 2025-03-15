Projected Lineup: March 15 at Minnesota

By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

Head Coach Jim Montgomery is making just one lineup change as the St. Louis Blues prepare to face the Minnesota Wild on Saturday (7 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Goaltender Joel Hofer will get the start in net at Xcel Energy Center, with Jordan Binnington anticipated to get Sunday's game against the Anaheim Ducks in St. Louis.

Binnington started Thursday's contest in Pittsburgh but was replaced by Hofer midway through the third period after allowing four goals on 19 shots. Hofer made two saves on two shots in relief.

"A little bit of success against certain teams, and then it's also just making sure we're giving enough rest for both," Montgomery said regarding the decision.

This will be the first time Hofer faces the Wild, while Binnington has won his last five starts against Anaheim.

The coach is opting to keep his forward lines and defense pairs together for Saturday's game, but shared tonight's focuses for the skaters.

"More speed on entries offensively, a better middle-lane drive and we need to have more traffic at the net," Montgomery said. "Defensively we've got to do a better job protecting the net-front."

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jake Neighbours - Robert Thomas - Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph - Oskar Sundqvist - Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko - Radek Faksa - Nathan Walker

Defense

Cam Fowler - Nick Leddy
Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter - Tyler Tucker

Goalie

Joel Hofer

Preview: Blues at Wild

