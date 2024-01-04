Projected Lineup: Jan. 4 vs. Vancouver

walker_celebration
By Kayla Kamil
St. Louis Blues

Forward Nathan Walker is projected to make his NHL season debut Thursday night when the St. Louis Blues host the Vancouver Canucks (7 p.m. CT, Bally Sports, 101 ESPN) to open the 2024 game slate. 

Walker enters the Blues lineup leading the AHL affiliate Springfield Thunderbirds with 29 points through 30 games (13 goals and 16 assists). Walker tallied two goals and eight assists in 56 appearances for the Blues last season.  

“He’s a very predictable player, he plays direct, which we need right now. We need players that are going to play direct and in straight lines. For a smaller guy, he’s a physical player, he gets in on pucks and gets in on the forecheck,” Bannister said. 

“He’s had success scoring and that can bring a little bit more offense to our lineup here tonight and moving forward, and it’s something we’re looking for from him.”

Walker is expected to join the fourth line alongside Oskar Sundqvist and Sammy Blais based on Wednesday’s practice at Centene Community Ice Center. 

No other lineup changes are expected, although Jordan Binnington will start in goal.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich – Robert Thomas – Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad – Brayden Schenn – Jake Neighbours 
Alexey Toropchenko – Kevin Hayes – Kasperi Kapanen
Nathan Walker – Oskar Sundqvist – Sammy Blais 
 
Defense

Nick Leddy – Colton Parayko
Torey Krug – Matthew Kessel
Marco Scandella – Scott Perunovich
 
Goalie

Jordan Binnington

Related Content

Preview: Blues vs. Canucks

Preview: Blues vs. Canucks

News Feed

Preview: Blues vs. Canucks

Preview: Blues vs. Canucks
Walker recalled from Springfield

Walker recalled from Springfield
MacEachern assigned to Springfield

MacEachern assigned to Springfield
St. Louis Blues Pittsburgh Penguins game recap December 30

Malkin has goal, assist, lifts Penguins past Blues
Photos: The Best of 2023

Photos: The Best of 2023
Kessel recalled from Springfield

Kessel recalled from Springfield
Colorado Avalanche St. Louis Blues game recap December 29

Toews scores late to lift Avalanche past Blues
Faulk sidelined with lower-body injury

Faulk sidelined with lower-body injury
Snuggerud, Stenberg score hat tricks at World Juniors

Snuggerud, Stenberg score hat tricks at World Juniors
Dallas Stars St. Louis Blues game recap December 27

Hofer makes 39 saves, Blues edge Stars for 3rd straight win
MacEachern recalled from Springfield

MacEachern recalled from Springfield
MacEachern assigned to Springfield

MacEachern assigned to Springfield
Chicago Blackhawks St. Louis Blues game recap December 23

Blues rally back with five-goal third period to beat Blackhawks
7 Blues prospects to compete at World Juniors

7 Blues prospects to compete at World Juniors
St. Louis Blues Florida Panthers game recap December 21

Buchnevich scores twice for Blues in win against Panthers
McGing assigned to Springfield

McGing assigned to Springfield
St Louis Blues Tampa Bay Lightning game recap December 19

Kucherov scores twice for Lightning in win against Blues
Holiday hospital visits 2023

Blues visit local children's hospitals for holidays