Projected Lineup: Jan. 4 vs. Vancouver

Forward Nathan Walker is projected to make his NHL season debut Thursday night when the St. Louis Blues host the Vancouver Canucks (7 p.m. CT, Bally Sports, 101 ESPN) to open the 2024 game slate.

Walker enters the Blues lineup leading the AHL affiliate Springfield Thunderbirds with 29 points through 30 games (13 goals and 16 assists). Walker tallied two goals and eight assists in 56 appearances for the Blues last season.

“He’s a very predictable player, he plays direct, which we need right now. We need players that are going to play direct and in straight lines. For a smaller guy, he’s a physical player, he gets in on pucks and gets in on the forecheck,” Bannister said.

“He’s had success scoring and that can bring a little bit more offense to our lineup here tonight and moving forward, and it’s something we’re looking for from him.”

Walker is expected to join the fourth line alongside Oskar Sundqvist and Sammy Blais based on Wednesday’s practice at Centene Community Ice Center.

No other lineup changes are expected, although Jordan Binnington will start in goal.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich – Robert Thomas – Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad – Brayden Schenn – Jake Neighbours

Alexey Toropchenko – Kevin Hayes – Kasperi Kapanen

Nathan Walker – Oskar Sundqvist – Sammy Blais



Defense

Nick Leddy – Colton Parayko

Torey Krug – Matthew Kessel

Marco Scandella – Scott Perunovich



Goalie

Jordan Binnington