Preview: Blues vs. Canucks

BLUES The St. Louis Blues hope to ring in the new year with a win after two tough losses in back-to-back nights to close out 2023. First, a 1-1 tie that lasted over 40 full minutes of game time was broken by Colorado's Devon Toews as the Avalanche barely outlasted the Blues at Enterprise Center.

The next night, the Blues were down 3-1 in Pittsburgh and came up just short in their comeback efforts after a third-period goal from Kasperi Kapanen.

Thomas put the Blues' first goal on the board in both matchups, scoring shorthanded on Friday and on the power-play Saturday. Despite the fewest times shorthanded in the NHL (97), the Blues' nine shorthanded goals share the League lead. The Blues score a shorthanded goal on roughly one out of every 11 opposing power plays (9.3%), the best figure in the League.

While the penalty kill continues to perform well - including shorthanded goals, the Blues are a Top 5 PK team this season at 88.7 Net PK% - the power play may be starting to turn the corner after a slow start. From the beginning of the season through Dec. 12 (28 games), the Blues' 8.4% power play and seven power-play goals scored were only ahead of Washington in the League standings. In the eight games since then, however, the Blues share 10th with five power-play goals and share 13th at 21.7% efficiency.

The Blues hope this progression continues into 2024, as they open the New Year with a matchup against the high-flying Vancouver Canucks amid a home-heavy slate to start the month. Visiting Carolina for a one-game trip on Saturday, the Blues play six of their next eight games at Enterprise Center.

They'll host the Canucks with a record of 18-17-1, worth 37 points and sixth in the Central Division as of Tuesday afternoon.